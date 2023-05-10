The Pahīatua women's team were second at the Manawatū-Whanganui Ladies National Teams Fourball Best Ball Finals.

The Pahīatua women's team were second at the Manawatū-Whanganui Ladies National Teams Fourball Best Ball Finals.

■ Manawatū-Whanganui Eagles triumph in a triangular tournament

On Wednesday, May 3, 61 Eagle golfers converged on Pahīatua to contest the annual triangular competition between Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Manawatū-Whanganui Eagles. Manawatū-Whanganui took out the salver for 2023 with an average of 31.89 points.

Individual Results:

Ladies: 1 Pam Bisset (Pahīatua) 35 on countback, 2 Janice Duffy (Eketahuna) 35, 3 Colleen Daysh (Pahiatua) 34 points

Men: 1 Danny Mickleson (Taihape) 40 points, 2 J Anderson (Taihape) 37 points, 3 Hamish McLean (Porangahau) 37 points, 4 Jason Bowles (Feilding) 37 points, 5 Merv Tapp (Taihape) 37, 6 Andrew Henare (Napier) 37 points

Closest to Pin: Men - #12 Mike Jones (Marton), #9 Pam Bisset, Longest Putt #18 Janice Duffy

Twos: H McLean #14, A Henare #9, P Bisset #9, B Humphries #14, M Jones #12, K Allan #9, S Cornor #12, M Pedersen #16, W Ridge #9, J Ballentyne #14

Best dressed team - Palmerston North.

■ Ladies Open Day celebrating St Patrick

Our ladies were very much to the fore at the prizegiving in our annual Open Day that saw us hosting 70 ladies from around and beyond our district. Coinciding with St Patrick’s Day, there was a best-dressed team award won by Palmerston North Ladies and an individual award won by Waipawa’s Wendy Fryer.

Division One

Net - 1 Colleen Daysh (Pah) 67 net

Gross - 1 Helen Dickins (Fldg) 84

Stableford - 1 Deb Ruwhiu (Takapau) 39 points, 2 Deb Henricksen (Pongaroa) 38 points, 3 Jo Bird (Masterton) 37, 4 Pam BIsset (Pahīatua) 37, 5 Lynne Sutherland (Eketahuna) 36, 6 Ruth Rainey (Rangatira) 36, 7 Jad Suttor (Dannevirke) 35, 8 Joan Smith (Eketahuna) 34 points on countback.

Closest to the Pin - Joan Smith (Eke)

2nd shot to the green - Delwyn King (Rangatira)

Division Two

Net - 1 Norma Jean Moran (Palmerston North) 66 nett

Gross - 1 Pam Huddleston (Pahīatua) 93

Stableford - 1 Wendy Fryer (Waipawa) 39 points, 2 Janice Duffy (Eketahuna) 38 points, 3 Steph Tisdall 38, 4 Raewyn Newman (Pahīatua) 37, 5 Chris Christensen (Dannevirke) 36, 6 Kerrie Gundersen (Dannevirke) 36, 7 Alana Mitchell (Paraparaumu Beach) 36, 8 Trish Cuttance (Pahīatua) 36 points

Closest to the pin - Kerrie Gundersen (Dannevirke)

2nd shot to the green - Mary Bollard (Pahīatua)

Kerrie Gundersen receiving her Stableford prize from sponsor Jude Challies (Property Brokers)

Best dressed individual - Wendy Fryer

Best dressed team - Palmerston North

■ Tradies Tournament also in March, 83 in the field

A fun annual teams and individuals tournament bringing together those in the trade and those who know what they are doing.

Teams (Best 3 points):

1 The Smiths 122 points, 2 Miff’s Mob 113 points, 3 MMP 110 points

Senior Men:

1 Peter Johns 41 points, 2 Lionel Toheriri 40 points on c/b, 3 Jamie Smith 40 points

Junior Men:

1 Jason Kelly 39 points on c/b, 2 Glen Francis 39 points, 3 Les Kaukas 38 points

Ladies:

1 Megan Smith 43 points, 2 Pam Bisset 41 points, 3 Dawn Smith 39 points

Non-Golfers:

1 Chris 59 points, 2 Pirean 43 points, 3 Scott Renwick 32 points

Closest to Pin:

Ladies #9 - Lisa Cotton, Senior Men #18 - Jason Smith, Junior Men #4 (card draw) Eddie Traill

Special Prize all players #12 - Congratulations Mark Hemopo, $100 New Lynn RSA sponsored, matched $100 by PGC.

Long Drive:

Ladies #2 - Steph Tisdall, Senior Men #2 - Ray Roberts, Junior Men #11 - Les Jafa

Longest Putt:

#11 - Margaret Alding

Twos:

Nigel Pearson #18, Tony Kerins #9, Bryan Spencer #9, Richard Stewart #9

■ Ambrose Fundraising Tournament, Saturday, April 15, the course was again full of golfers and non-golfers playing in an Ambrose tournament to raise funds for the Bush Aquatic Trust to build the new heated covered swimming pool in Pahīatua. Prior to the tournament, 43 per cent of the total funds had been raised. While the final tally is yet to be determined for this tournament, it was a very successful day with 24 teams of four participating.

The 12-hole competition was won by Jac’s Team and Bungle, while Beales won the 18-hole division.

■ On Friday, April 28, a beautiful day and after some flooding the previous week, we were back in business when the Manawatū-Whanganui Ladies National Teams Fourball Best Ball Final was played here. Nine teams from throughout our district vying to compete against other teams from other districts throughout the country.

The winners were Rangatira, both their pairs putting up 66 net each for a total of 132 net. Our teams of Margaret Alding and Pam Huddleston, Paula McCool and Margaret Brislane, with a net total of 137, came in at second place. The Rangitikei team was placed third.

■ Mother Nature puts on a display

On Tuesday, May 2, the ladies were treated to the glorious sight of a double rainbow on the horizon.



