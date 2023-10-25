Construction activity is increasing at the site of the eastern roundabout.

Those who’ve passed the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway site at Woodlands Road recently might notice increased construction activity in this area.

Activity is ramping up as the earthworks team has connected the roundabout site to the main highway alignment.

They have continued to place fill through this area over the past few months, which is being brought down from cuts at the top of the hill.

Drainage works and installation of utility services are ongoing, with the construction of the roundabout now under way. This roundabout is being constructed away from the alternate routes, so it won’t impact traffic until later in the project when it is tied into the existing roads.

This is one of two roundabouts on the project, with the other one at the Ashhurst end also under construction.

While it’s great to see so many people are interested in our progress at the eastern end of the project, please take care when passing the site. Avoid slowing down to get a closer look because this can cause safety issues for traffic. Instead, we encourage you to check out the latest flyover, which can be viewed on the project’s website.

Near the western roundabout in Ashhurst, construction of the bridge deck on Parahaki Bridge is under way following the installation of the form traveller in September.

The 300-metre-long bridge over the Manawatū River - and the largest structure on Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway - now has all three of its piers completed.

The next major phase of construction is building the superstructure, or the part of the bridge that the road goes on. This is also known as the bridge deck.

Parahaki Bridge is being built using a balanced cantilever construction method, which involves constructing the superstructure in segments, section by section.

The segments are made up of concrete that is poured in situ, or in place, rather than being precast and then lifted into position. This is because the segments would be too heavy to be lifted by a crane.

The concrete is poured into frames, which are supported by the form traveller. These frames form the shape of the box girder.

After one segment is completed, the form traveller moves along and the next segment is poured. This is then repeated on the opposite side of the pier, resulting in the superstructure being “balanced”.

The segments are reinforced with steel to give them extra strength. Eventually, segments radiating out from one pier will be connected with those from the next pier.

In total, 54 segments will be constructed, using a total of 6000 cubic metres of concrete.

Each segment takes up to 10 days to complete, and the team aims to have about six completed by the end of 2023. Early in 2024, a second form traveller will be installed on pier 2, enabling more segments to be constructed at the same time.

On a final note, the project was thrilled to be a part of the recent mural unveiling at Ruahine School, near Dannevirke. The project provided funding for this beautiful mural as part of our social outcomes programme, which includes working alongside local schools, charities and organisations.

Project members Tania Riwai, Victoria Last and Jonathon Howe joined two of our iwi partners, Rangitāne and Kahungunu, alongside members of the school community and artist Joe Mcmenamin at the event.

For more information about the project, head to www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/te-ahu-a-turanga/ or visit the Woodville Community Library and Information Centre for the latest flyover, project updates and the Drive the Highway simulator.