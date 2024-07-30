Charges are being considered for a 43-year-old man after he fled police and allegedly rammed two police cars while in possession of a firearm. Photo / NZME

Some Hawke’s Bay schools briefly went into lockdown on Wednesday morning as a man with a gun rammed police vehicles and then fled.

A police statement said officers signalled for a vehicle to stop in the suburb of Camberley as they wanted to speak with the driver about a burglary.

The driver fled from police, who began to pursue him.

Police said he rammed two police vehicles during the chase, before abandoning the vehicle in Gardiner Pl, Havelock North, and fled on foot while allegedly in possession of a firearm.

“Cordons were established and nearby schools were advised to go into lockdown, as a precaution,” the police statement said.