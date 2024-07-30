Advertisement
Man with gun arrested after ramming police in chase through Hastings

Charges are being considered for a 43-year-old man after he fled police and allegedly rammed two police cars while in possession of a firearm. Photo / NZME

Some Hawke’s Bay schools briefly went into lockdown on Wednesday morning as a man with a gun rammed police vehicles and then fled.

A police statement said officers signalled for a vehicle to stop in the suburb of Camberley as they wanted to speak with the driver about a burglary.

The driver fled from police, who began to pursue him.

Police said he rammed two police vehicles during the chase, before abandoning the vehicle in Gardiner Pl, Havelock North, and fled on foot while allegedly in possession of a firearm.

“Cordons were established and nearby schools were advised to go into lockdown, as a precaution,” the police statement said.

Police said the 43-year-old man was taken into custody without incident about 10.45am and a firearm was recovered.

“Schools have been advised and have returned to their normal day and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.”

Police were considering charges.

