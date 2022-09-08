Man wanted over Christchurch shooting wasn't a suspect when boarding flight to Napier - police

Winston Peters, in a tweet on Thursday evening, has revealed photos of a man who appears to be wanted man Hendrix Rawiri Jury on a domestic flight. Photo / Winston Peters

Winston Peters, in a tweet on Thursday evening, has revealed photos of a man who appears to be wanted man Hendrix Rawiri Jury on a domestic flight. Photo / Winston Peters

Police have confirmed an "extremely dangerous" man wanted over a shooting in Christchurch wasn't considered a suspect when he boarded a flight to Napier.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters on Thursday questioned how Hendrix Rawiri Jury was allowed on an Air New Zealand flight.

Peters revealed photos of a man, believed to be Jury, shirtless with Mongrel Mob tattos across his body, during the flight into Hawke's Bay Airport.

Stuff reported a passenger saying that Jury sat like that after being asked to remove his gang patch for the flight.

Jury had a warrant issued for his arrest one week after a shooting in broad daylight on a Christchurch street which left one man hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Shots were fired on the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in the city at 11.15am on Tuesday, August 30 and led to a large manhunt.

Jury's police wanted photo shows him with a full-face tattoo, with Mongrel Mob gang phrases including "Sieg Heil" and a swastika between his eyes. Photo / NZ Police

A police spokesperson said that when Jury boarded a flight out of Christchurch, he had not been identified as a suspect for the shooting incident.

The police spokesperson said Jury remained on the run on Friday and enquiries to locate him are ongoing.

"As we mentioned yesterday, Jury is very transient and we are keeping an open mind as to where he may be," the spokesperson said.

A police spokeswoman earlier confirmed that police believed Jury was in the Hawke's Bay area, but he had "contacts across the country".

Police have asked anyone with information which may be relevant to police can also call them on 105 quoting file number 220830/8157.

27-year-old Jury is the subject of a police manhunt and is suspected to have fled to the North Island after a shooting in Christchurch which left one man hospitalised. Photo / Winston Peters

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.