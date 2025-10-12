The man's head hit the ground during an altercation, and he died in Wellington Hospital late on Sunday.

Man dies after head hits ground during ‘altercation’ in Hastings

The man's head hit the ground during an altercation, and he died in Wellington Hospital late on Sunday.

An investigation is underway after a man died in Wellington Hospital from a head injury after an altercation in Hastings.

Acting Detective Inspector James Keene said police were called to a Mahora property shortly after 9.45am on Saturday to reports of an altercation between a group of males.

“During the altercation, one of the males has suffered a head injury after his head hit the ground.”

Keene said the man was taken to Wellington Hospital, where he died from his injuries late on Sunday.

“Police are speaking with those involved and are interested to hear from anyone with further information.