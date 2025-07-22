“In the early hours of Friday, November 16, 2018, Eddie was viciously beaten and left for dead on the driveway of a home on Diaz Drive in Flaxmere. He was hospitalised, but despite the best efforts and care of medical staff, he sadly died at Wellington Hospital on November 24,” de Lange said.
“Since that time, police have continued a challenging investigation to hold whoever was responsible accountable for Eddie’s death. The investigation team has worked relentlessly to get today’s result, following leads, picking apart information and never giving up on Eddie or his family.”
De Lange said police were able to piece together the tragic events of that night thanks to the assistance from members of the Hastings community.
“What happened to Eddie was terrible, and the investigation team has remained focused on establishing exactly what happened, for Eddie’s whānau and friends.
“The arrest brings some satisfaction, but I believe there are still more people out in the community who know what happened and can further assist the investigation. I urge them to contact us and discuss what they know.”
Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station, or make a report online via 105. Please use the reference number 181116/4372.