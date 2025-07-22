Advertisement
Eddie Peters cold-case killing: Man charged with murder of Hawke’s Bay father in 2018

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Eddie Peters was found bleeding on the driveway of a family member’s home in Flaxmere in November 2018. Photo / Supplied

Nearly seven years after 45-year-old father Eddie Peters was killed in Flaxmere, police have charged a man with his murder.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said police arrested a 29-year-old Hastings man on Tuesday morning.

The accused is expected to appear in Hastings District Court on

