Eddie Peters was found bleeding on the driveway of a family member’s home in Flaxmere in November 2018. Photo / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Eddie Peters cold-case killing: Man charged with murder of Hawke’s Bay father in 2018

Eddie Peters was found bleeding on the driveway of a family member’s home in Flaxmere in November 2018. Photo / Supplied

Nearly seven years after 45-year-old father Eddie Peters was killed in Flaxmere, police have charged a man with his murder.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said police arrested a 29-year-old Hastings man on Tuesday morning.

The accused is expected to appear in Hastings District Court on Tuesday afternoon. The man is also charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

A 30-year-old Hastings woman has also been arrested and charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

De Lange said this related to the investigation into Peters’ death.