Man arrested after serious Cornwall Park assault

Hastings Police have arrested a man in relation to a serious assault in Cornwall Park on Saturday afternoon that left a man with facial injuries. Photo / NZME

A man was left with facial injuries after the assault which happened around 2.15pm.

A 32-year-old Central Hawke’s Bay man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure and is scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday March 10.

“Cornwall Park is a popular attraction in Hastings, enjoyed by many in our community,” Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said.

”I know this incident will have unsettled Hastings residents, and I hope this quick arrest brings some peace of mind.”