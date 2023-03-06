Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Man arrested after serious Cornwall Park assault

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Hastings Police have arrested a man in relation to a serious assault in Cornwall Park on Saturday afternoon that left a man with facial injuries. Photo / NZME

Hastings Police have arrested a man in relation to a serious assault in Cornwall Park on Saturday afternoon that left a man with facial injuries. Photo / NZME

Hastings Police have arrested a man in relation to a serious assault in Cornwall Park on Saturday afternoon.

A man was left with facial injuries after the assault which happened around 2.15pm.

A 32-year-old Central Hawke’s Bay man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure and is scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday March 10.

“Cornwall Park is a popular attraction in Hastings, enjoyed by many in our community,” Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

”I know this incident will have unsettled Hastings residents, and I hope this quick arrest brings some peace of mind.”

Read More

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today