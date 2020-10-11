Mamia in Hawke's Bay – A place of refuge, comfort and relaxation for mothers

Mamia is a place of refuge, a place of comfort and relaxation. Photo / Supplied

The Kōkiri Centre at Waipatu Marae has been completely transformed from a language classroom, storage shed, art studio and rather ugly tin shed, into something quite beautiful.

This transformation has been the vision of Dr Aria Graham.

After completing her nursing degree in 2000, Aria quickly gained experience in several areas of the health sector, through her work within the Hawke's Bay District Health Board, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and Te Kupenga Hauora - Ahuriri.

Her hands-on work with people encouraged her to study towards a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) centered around young Māori mothers' wellbeing.

In 2018, she successfully graduated with her PhD and since then her vision has slowly come into fruition.

With the blessings of her Waipatu Marae Committee and prayerful guidance, Graham has worked tirelessly to make it all happen.

Whānau have helped in kind and koha. The interior of the Kōkiri Centre has been painted, carpeted, and refreshed with a shower added. It looks lovely and welcoming.

The exterior has been brightened up with several coats of paint, a restroom for mothers and an office is adjacent to the building.

A newly installed brushwood fence surrounds the Kōkiri Centre, giving it a happy, safe feeling.

From the writings of Graham's great grandfather, Paraire Henare Tomoana, she has adopted the name "Mamia" for this now beautiful centre.

Negative perceptions and young parents inspired Graham to meet parents in their own homes. She found them intuitive towards parenting, beautiful and caring towards their children.

With their mothers and nannies encouragement and helpfulness in nurturing the children, and loving whānau involved, Graham could see how Mamia would also provide not only a place of refuge but a place of comfort and relaxation where mothers can meet together in a peaceful and quiet environment.

The well-known quote "it takes a village to raise a child" takes on a whole new meaning here. At the new Mamia Centre, young mothers will be nurtured and will share how they can best nurture their children and families.

Graham is married to Dr James Graham and they have two sons, Taamai and Maika.