Making farming fun not an easy task at times

Federated Farmers raised concerns on various issues through the Horizons Water Allocation consultation.

Lately, there seems to have been a proliferation of new groups trying to tell farmers what they should be doing, when and how. There is a time for all the serious “stuff” but there is equally a time that we need to be able to relax and enjoy what we’re doing.

Being creative is often a great stress reducer; this might involve listening to music, a hobby, line dancing or sports. Patchwork farm landscaping is a newbie, but observable in many farming areas currently.

Today’s challenge is to look for our top 10 songs that connect you to farming.

Here’s my attempt.

We are the Champions

Nature

Green, Green Grass of Home

Don’t Worry, Be Happy

500 Miles

She Works Hard for the Money

Thank God I’m a Country Boy

Horse with No Name

Obviously, I was writing this to a deadline in not getting the above list complete. I’d appreciate any help you can offer. Send your offerings to tararua@fedfarm.org.nz or text to 027 423 8997 or post on the Federated Farmers Tararua Facebook page. (There will be a lucky draw with prizes).

Now, on to the more serious stuff.

Tararua, Manawatu/Rangitikei and Whanganui Federated Farmers did a joint submission to the Horizons Water Allocation consultation last week. We raised concerns regarding:

Essential takes for domestic use and stock water

Water for fire and emergency purposes

Permitted activity takes

The need for rigorous analysis to calculate freshwater catchment flows and levels

Practical durations for water permits

Stock exclusion impacts

Hydro and public water supplies

Efficient use of water.

The full 14-page document will be available on the Federated Farmers Tararua webpage.

Tararua Federated Farmers will be hosting an evening with Powerco at the Eketahuna Rugby Clubrooms on August 30 at 5pm. Please register for catering purposes. A light supper will be provided, see the ad in this publication.