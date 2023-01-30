Maintenance forces Ocean Spa pools to close for eight weeks

Napier’s Ocean Spa pools will be closed for “at least eight weeks” for “must do” repairs. Photo NZME

Napier’s Ocean Spa pools will be closed for “at least eight weeks” for “must do” repairs. Photo NZME

Napier’s Ocean Spa pools will be closed for “at least eight weeks” for repairs.

Napier City Council said necessary repair work is the first must-do at Ocean Spa when council takes over ownership of the facility this week.

From this Wednesday, 1 February 2023, Ocean Spa, Ocean Club Gym and The Bach Cafē will be managed and operated by the Council.

Thunes Cloete, Executive Director of Community Services, says it’s important the public understands that critical maintenance needs to happen at the pool complex ahead of any aesthetic upgrades.

“What’s going to happen when the doors are closed is essential remedial maintenance and upgrades. Much of the work will take place in areas the public won’t see but it will be very important for reliability and safety reasons.”

“It’s important to us, as the new caretakers of this wonderful and much loved destination, that we provide a clean, safe, and modern facility everyone can enjoy. To do this safely, all facilities will need to be closed for a short period of time. We’ll get each area open again as soon as we can.”

Ocean Club Gym will be closed from 1 - 8 February, the Bach Cafē will be closed from 1 - 27 February and Ocean Spa Pools will be closed for at least eight weeks