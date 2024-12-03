Advertisement
Mahia: Man goes on crime spree setting boat on fire and stealing vehicles

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Police say they are considering further charges.

A man’s trail of boat and vehicle destruction in Mahia, began with setting one boat on fire and swimming away, before later crashing another boat through a fence.

He is now accused of the burglary of two boats, a caravan and another vehicle, on one day in the small coastal Northern Hawke’s Bay community.

The 33-year-old Hastings man is due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Tuesday charged with arson and four counts of burglary over $5000.

A police spokeswoman said the man’s crime spree began when he broke into a boat near Whangawehi Harbour and attempted to set it on fire about 12.30pm on Monday.

The man was confronted by members of the public and fled the area by swimming across the harbour towards Mahia East Coast Rd, the spokeswoman said.

“The fire in the cabin area was extinguished before the boat received any extensive damage. There was no one on board.”

Around 1.15pm, the man then allegedly stole a vehicle and a loaded boat trailer from a property on Mahia East Coast Rd.

Ten minutes down the road, the man unhooked the original boat trailer and attached a second loaded boat trailer, the spokeswoman said.

But when attempting to turn left on Mahanga Rd, the boat trailer detached from the vehicle, and crashed through a farm fence.

The police spokeswoman said the boat separated from the trailer and rolled into the farm paddock.

Ten minutes later, at 1.35pm, the man drove to a nearby property and then attached a caravan to the bumper of the stolen vehicle.

But the owners of the caravan spotted what was happening and followed him to Happy Jacks Rd and blocked him in, the spokeswoman said.

The man detached the caravan and then rammed two vehicles and fled once again, she said.

He then abandoned the damaged stolen vehicle on a private property on Nuhaka Opoutama Rd.

At the same property, he then stole another vehicle and headed towards Wairoa, where he was stopped by police, the spokeswoman said.

