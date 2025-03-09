It’s not a typical PhD, but the title recognises Dr Pauline Tangiora's decades of leadership in fostering peace, justice and indigenous empowerment worldwide.

It’s not a typical PhD, but the title recognises Dr Pauline Tangiora's decades of leadership in fostering peace, justice and indigenous empowerment worldwide.

Life-long peace advocate and Māhia kuia Pauline Tangiora has been awarded again for her global contributions to indigenous rights, disarmament and reconciliation.

Tangiora (Ngāti Rongomaiwahine) received an honourary Planetary Healing Doctorate from the Home for Humanity Movement for Planetary Regeneration on February 13 at her home in Māhia.

While it’s not a typical PhD, the title recognises her decades of leadership in fostering peace, justice and indigenous empowerment worldwide.

“My life has been dedicated to bringing forth this understanding from the people of the world, and we have a responsibility to treasure this knowledge passed on to us and to share with each other that which has been passed down to us from generation to generation,” Tangiora said.

The ceremony was attended by Home for Humanity co-founders Dr Rama Mani and Professor Alexander Schieffer, who also recognised Tangiora’s home as an official Home for Humanity, a space dedicated to forest peace and unity.