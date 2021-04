A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck in CHB at 12.29pm on Monday. Photo / Supplied

A light earthquake struck 5km north-east of Waipukurau in Central Hawke's Bay at 12.29pm on Monday.

The 3.7 magnitude quake, which had a depth of 27km, was felt by more than 60 people.

The light tremor was felt as far west as Taranaki and far north as Napier.