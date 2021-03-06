Lucky Hawke's Bay strikes again: Napier resident's $500,000 Lotto win

One lucky Napier player has won $500,000 as part of Lotto's First Division while another Lotto Second Division player won $30,139 after purchasing a ticket in Hastings. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay appears to be on a roll with one lucky Lotto player in Napier winning $500,000 over the weekend.

The Napier-based MyLotto player split the $1 million First Division winnings with another player based it Nelson.

Another Lotto Second Division player won $30,139 after purchasing a ticket at Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings.

It's not the store's first win in recent weeks either.

Last week, five Hawke's Bay residents got a $19,947 boost as part of Lotto's Second Division draw with four of the winning tickets sold by Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy - a fifth came from equally lucky Paper Plus Select Havelock North.

This week's Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6m.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.