Lucky Hawke's Bay strikes again: Napier resident's $500,000 Lotto win

Hawke's Bay appears to be on a roll with one lucky Lotto player in Napier winning $500,000 over the weekend.
The Napier-based MyLotto player split the $1 million First Division winnings with another player based it Nelson.
Another Lotto Second Division player won $30,139 after purchasing a ticket at Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings.
It's not the store's first win in recent weeks either.
Last week, five Hawke's Bay residents got a $19,947 boost as part of Lotto's Second Division draw with four of the winning tickets sold by Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy - a fifth came from equally lucky Paper Plus Select Havelock North.
This week's Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6m.
Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.