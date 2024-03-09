Lotto player from Napier wins $24,000

Napier's had another Lotto win.

Ten lucky Lotto players will be feeling fantastic after each winning $24,441 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

One of the winners was a MyLotto player from Napier. The others were from Auckland x 3, Huntly, Rotorua Porirua, Wellington, Christchurch and Canterbury.

Powerball was not struck, after an Otago couple won a whopping $12.3m Lotto Powerball win last week.

The couple said they celebrated with a few drinks and had been riding a roller coaster of emotions since.

“We actually won $25 in the previous draw, so that paid for our next ticket which was sweet,” said the man.