Two Hawke’s Bay Lotto players must have had their lucky socks on when they bought their tickets, after striking larger than usual Second Division wins in Saturday‘s draw.

The tickets were sold in Clive from Four Square and at the Pak’n Save in Napier, with the Napier ticketholder also winning Powerball Second Division.

A total of five players across the country each won $49,497 in the Lotto Second Division, with the Powerball Second Division winner taking home total winnings of $64,461.

The other winning tickets were sold in Nelson, Christchurch, and Roxburgh.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.