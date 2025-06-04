Southern Lakes Sanctuary staff doing the mahi to help takahē return to the area.

One Lotto player in Hawke’s Bay is toasting their luck after a million-dollar win in Wednesday evening’s draw, making them the second person to hit First Division in the region in a week.

The winning ticket was sold via MyLotto to a player in Napier who walked away with $1 million in Lotto First Division.

It follows a Lotto player in Hastings hitting First Division last Wednesday. In that case, they walked away with $142,857 after a total of seven people shared the win.

Powerball was not struck on Wednesday, meaning it will roll over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player is celebrating a $200,000 Strike Four win after buying a ticket from Pakn’Save Riccarton in Christchurch.