One Lotto player in Hawke’s Bay is toasting their luck after a million-dollar win in Wednesday evening’s draw, making them the second person to hit First Division in the region in a week.
The winning ticket was sold via MyLotto to a player in Napier who walked away with $1
million in Lotto First Division.
It follows a Lotto player in Hastings hitting First Division last Wednesday. In that case, they walked away with $142,857 after a total of seven people shared the win.
Powerball was not struck on Wednesday, meaning it will roll over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.
Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player is celebrating a $200,000 Strike Four win after buying a ticket from Pakn’Save Riccarton in Christchurch.