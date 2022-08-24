'Lot worse than Napier flood': Hawke's Bay team heads to Nelson to help with flood response

An aerial picture of the flooding in Nelson. Photo / NZME

An aerial picture of the flooding in Nelson. Photo / NZME

A team from Hawke's Bay has been busy helping out in the Nelson-Tasman region following devastating flooding.

Four staff from the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) have been deployed to the region to help with the flood response - as a state of emergency remains in place.

The top of the South Island was drenched with rain last week which included more than 300mm falling in some parts in just 24 hours at its peak.

That resulted in more than 400 properties being evacuated.

Many homes and roads have been damaged by landslides and flooding, and a long recovery is ahead for that community.

Robert Johnson (bottom left), from Hawke's Bay, updating the Prime Minister during her visit to the Tasman emergency centre on Sunday night. Photo / Supplied

"This has been a really significant event for Nelson-Tasman," HBCDEM group controller Ian Macdonald said.

"We are just really happy we can come down here and help out.

"I was involved in the Napier flood response back in November 2020 and this is a lot worse, the impacts are a lot more significant."

Macdonald, who is returning home on Thursday, said more staff from Hawke's Bay would be going down to Nelson-Tasman next week to help.

"We had people from all over the country come and help us with the Napier floods so it is nice to try and repay that."

Macdonald has been working as a controller overseeing a team of about 50 in the operating centre on each shift.

Other team members from Hawke's Bay who have been busy on the ground include Robert Johnson, Paula Nagy and Haley McCoskery.