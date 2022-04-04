Police, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving NZ and the Harbourmaster assisted to recover an overturned dinghy on Marine Parade, no one was injured. Photo / Warren Buckland

An overturned dinghy floating off Marine Parade has been reunited with the owner who lost it two days earlier.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of an overturned-dinghy in the sea off Marine Parade, Napier.

Coastguard Hawke's Bay first received a callout at 12.50pm

Coastguard Hawke's Bay skipper Henry van Tuel said the owner had positively identified the vessel as his and the Coastguard had stood down.

A post made by the Coastguard on Saturday evening explains they gave assistance to a man whose dinghy was swamped 80 metres offshore out of the Clive River.

"Because we were concerned that people might see and report the dinghy later we made a decision to see if we could find and recover it. Although we located an old lifejacket, about 300m offshore, and the fuel tank nearly 1000m off shore, we could not locate the dinghy," the post said.

Harry said there was a risk that someone would spot the dinghy at midnight.

"Then it's an absolute nightmare, so good thing it came up during the day"

He said the scenario had otherwise played out exactly as predicted by the Coastguard and he was pleased by the result.

"I haven't seen it, but it has clearly bumped along the seabed with that whole northwards drift along Marine Parade with a bit of an easterly and as we predicted it came ashore."