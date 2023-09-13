Memphis is great with kids and enjoys a game of fetch and a cuddle.





Would you like to go walking with Memphis?

Memphis is a Rottweiler cross, about six months old.

He is a sweet boy, who is social with other dogs and loves to play. He is currently working on his basic commands with CHB District Council pound staff, who are using any spare time to do some one-on-one training. Memphis is going to be a very large dog who will need a home where someone will be able to continue to work with him to be the best he can be.

Memphis is great with kids and enjoys a game of fetch and a cuddle. He has not been tested around cats.

If you are interested in meeting Memphis please contact Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s animal control team on (06) 857 8060.

Jessie is incredibly forgiving and appreciates any gentle hand and kindness.

Jessie is a real stunner.

Jessie is a roughly seven-month-old whippet cross who has some scars to show a rough start to life. Luckily, Jessie is forgiving and appreciates any gentle hand and kindness. She is great with kids and has not shown any interest in cats but slow introductions would be recommended. Jessie loves to play with other dogs, with controlled introductions. She loves cuddling up on the couch, playing fetch and has a sweet nature. She is currently in a foster home learning basic commands and all the manners she needs to be the perfect house pet.

Keen to find out more about her? Get in touch with Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s animal control team on (06) 857 8060.