Look after your skin at MySkin

Dermoscopist Leslie Westhall uses a Mole Max HD at MySkin Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

As we come out of winter and head into spring; now would be the perfect time to get a skin check from MySkin. The clinic is located in Havelock North and is a one stop clinic when it comes to early detection and treatment of skin cancer.

It is an easy to access skin cancer clinic, with no referral necessary.

The clinic is well equipped with the latest technology to help in the early detection and treatment of skin cancer.

The friendly team do it all from comprehensive skin checks with body mapping , diagnosis, PDT treatment and minor surgery.

Dr Hannes Meyer from MySkin says "people sometimes think that changes to their skin is not concerning if there is no pain or bleeding, changes can easily be overlooked.

However, Dr Meyer a member of New Zealand Skin Cancer Society and Skin Cancer College of Australasia says "any change in your skin should be noted'.

He advises to look at your skin regularly.

"If you notice any changes, especially if something is elevated, firm when you squeeze it and growing then take action. It doesn't necessarily have to get darker."

"The most effective management for skin cancer is early detection and treatment. It is well known that Australasia has some of the highest incidents of skin cancer per population in the world," he said.

"The good news is that the vast majority of skin cancers are treated successfully if they are detected early."

He recommends regular skin checks after the diagnosis of melanoma or other skin cancers.

If you never had skin cancer regular self monitoring and at least one comprehensive skin check will give you an understanding of your personal risk and an indication of how often skin checks will be needed in the future.

Dermoscopist Leslie Westhall has 10+ years of experience looking for skin cancers. Using a 10x magnified dermlight she looks for different structures, colours and features in skin lesions.

Having the Molemax allows for future comparison of photos to look for changes in skin lesions.

Often people are aware of changing moles but "sit on them" as they are unsure of what to do.

"The team at MySkin are there to guide people through the process of detection and treatment if required," Leslie said.

Leslie and Dr Meyer agree that one of the best things you can do for your skin is to use an accredited sunblock and apply it 30 minutes before you go outside, stay out of the midday sun, and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

"It is no good having a cap on and leaving the top of your ears exposed."

MySkin also offers Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) which is used for treating pre-cancerous skin spots like solar keratosis.

"The benefits of PDT are less treatment time and number of applications compared to other topical treatments, less interruption and faster return to work - life routine" Kelly Kernahan said.

There is no referral needed, making PDT an accessible treatment for all.

