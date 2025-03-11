Listed as lot 31, the New Zealand Military medal - now worth roughly $2500 - was awarded to Aylward for his heroic actions in the Navy.

Born in Dannevirke on August 17, 1918, Aylward served for 5 years in the Navy and in 1941 worked as a Navy stoker, known now as a marine technician.

In 1944, he was in a group on a barge providing cover to a platoon making a flank attack on an enemy position during the Battle of the Green Islands, or Operation Squarepeg, in the Green Islands between Bougainville and New Ireland.

The battle was fought between Imperial Japan and Allied forces from the New Zealand 3rd Division and the United States.

The barge was attacked by six enemy dive-bombers, which killed the gunner and splintered the barge in several places.

Aylward jumped into action to man the machine gun and engaged the enemy aircraft until they dispersed.

Dannevirke's William Aylward's medals awarded for his heroic actions during his time in the Navy are being auctioned at the Mowbray Collectables auction on March 14 and 15, 2025.

According to the Dannevirke Gallery of History Aylward also served in Jayforce, then in Korea as a sergeant with 161 Battery. He died in Napier, on August 7, 1990.

Another item on offer is lot 115 - a New Zealand United Fire Brigades Association 5-year Service Medal and a special presentation watch.

Galt said the estimated value of these items is $250.

Thomas James Moloney fought the 1917 fire sacrificing his own building.

The service medal was awarded to Thomas James Moloney, a land salesman in Dannevirke.

As a member of the local fire brigade, Moloney was honoured for his role in the 1917 Dannevirke fire, as he saved others’ properties at the loss of the premises for his own company.

The fire destroyed 35 buildings on either side of High St, from Hall St north to Barraud St south, on Labour Day.

Moloney served as the secretary for the local United Fire Brigades Association until 1921.

Galt said the event on Friday was known as New Zealand’s largest regular coin and stamp auction.

It will also include a unique sheet of “Teddy Bear” health stamps issued in error in 1996, with an estimated value of $50,000, coins from shipwrecks and a set of Irish 1928-31 coins estimated at $12,000.

