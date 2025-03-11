The March 14 and 15 auctions in Wellington showcase rare and valuable items such as coins, banknotes, medals, and stamps.
David Galt, managing director ofMowbray Collectables, New Zealand’s leading philatelic and numismatic auction house, said some historical gems had emerged in the roughly $1.5m collection, divided into 1366 lots.
These included medals awarded to Dannevirke men William Aylward and Thomas James Moloney.
Listed as lot 31, the New Zealand Military medal - now worth roughly $2500 - was awarded to Aylward for his heroic actions in the Navy.
Born in Dannevirke on August 17, 1918, Aylward served for 5 years in the Navy and in 1941 worked as a Navy stoker, known now as a marine technician.
In 1944, he was in a group on a barge providing cover to a platoon making a flank attack on an enemy position during the Battle of the Green Islands, or Operation Squarepeg, in the Green Islands between Bougainville and New Ireland.
The battle was fought between Imperial Japan and Allied forces from the New Zealand 3rd Division and the United States.
Moloney served as the secretary for the local United Fire Brigades Association until 1921.
Galt said the event on Friday was known as New Zealand’s largest regular coin and stamp auction.
It will also include a unique sheet of “Teddy Bear” health stamps issued in error in 1996, with an estimated value of $50,000, coins from shipwrecks and a set of Irish 1928-31 coins estimated at $12,000.
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.