Lolly stop unravels Hawke’s Bay teens’ crime spree - but not before eight cars stolen, dairy held up

The pair allegedly stole eight vehicles, tried to steal four others and committed a burglary and an aggravated robbery in close to nine hours.

Police say a night-long crime spree by two young teenagers across Hawke’s Bay was unravelled by the two boys’ desire for lollies.

Between midnight and 8.45am on July 15, a 13 and 14-year-old allegedly stole eight vehicles, tried to steal four others, and committed a burglary and an aggravated robbery.

The marathon, which began in Napier, left a trail of victims and damaged vehicles, Detective Steve Leonard said.

But it was a craving for sweets that led to their downfall at Te Awanga’s 4 Square, at 10am.

There, a senior constable spotted the stolen car used during an aggravated robbery two hours earlier, when a worker at an Onekawa dairy was threatened with a tyre iron.