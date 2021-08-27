Lockflix: The best movies, albums, TV series for lockdown online

He Kākano Ahau is a two-season podcast by Ngāi Tūhoe activist and writer Kahu Kutia. Photo / Nicole Hunt

It looks like we're in lockdown mode for a wee while longer. So we'd like to introduce Hawke's Bay Today's new "Lockflix" feature. Reporters Shea Jefferson (Gen Z), Gianina Schwanecke (Millennial) and editor Craig Cooper (50+ guy) share their online thoughts about killing time online in lockdown.

Shea Jefferson - Gen Z

Best movie I've watched lately is Netflix's Bo Burnham: Inside. The comedy special is quite apt for the current Covid situation in Aotearoa, as it is filmed by Burnham throughout the course of a year from the claustrophobic confines of his home. You'll be humming the lyrics to "White Woman's Instagram" before you know it.

Best series I have been watching is Netflix's Grace and Frankie season seven. Easy watching dispersed with many moments of cute comedy and complex family dynamics, this one is good for late hours of a lockdown afternoon, when a few light-hearted lols are required.

Best podcast I have been listening to is RNZ's He Kākano Ahau, a two season podcast by Ngāi Tūhoe activist and writer Kahu Kutia. The podcast explores urban Māori stories of place and connection throughout Aotearoa and contains several episodes in te reo Māori.

Best album I have been listening to is Something to Feel by Teeks. After seeing tracks from the album performed live in Teek's recent tour of the new album, listening to the singer's thick buttery tones feels all the more personal, like Teeks could be serenading me from the comfort of our own lockdown bubble.

Gianina Schwanecke (millennial)

Best movie I've watched lately Pre-lockdown, I stumbled upon Netflix's Beckett. Starring the talented John David Washington (you may recognise him from BlacKkKlansman or Tenet), I was glued to the screen trying to understand how his holiday in Greece took such a turn.

Best series I have been watching is Love Island and New Amsterdam. In my bubble of three 20-somethings, we each get to pick a TV show. Until recently that consisted of alternating between New Amsterdam (Neon) and Love Island (Neon). Don't knock Love Island's level of addictivity. New Amsterdam is slightly more high-brow, a recent episode about the pandemic was a reminder of just how good we've had it and what's at risk.

Best podcast I have been listening to is: Conversations with My Immigrant Parents (RNZ) is an engaging and varied exploration of the people who call Aotearoa New Zealand home. I appreciate the openness of the families included and the generational differences showing how cultures mix.

Best album I have been listening to: My current go to is my "Zen" playlist on Spotify, a collection of songs from artists such as Ziggy Alberts, Vance Joy, Xavier Rudd, and Florence + The Machine, to name a few. I also sometimes chuck Paul Simons' Graceland Album (the 25th anniversary edition) on when I feel a bit homesick.

Craig Cooper (50-ish)

Best movie I've watched lately is Joker (Netflix) - no prior knowledge of Batman needed. Joaquin Phoenix is extraordinary, you can see why he won an Oscar for his performance. It's a little dark, though. Which is a nice segue into the ...

Best series I have been watching is The Kominsky Method (Netflix). It stars Michael Douglas, as an acting coach who never quite made it big. Lots of references to growing old disgracefully, prostate jokes and the perils of dating when you're 70. Won a Golden Globe in 2019.

Best podcast I have been listening to is: SmartLess (Spotify) - Hosts are Jason Bateman (Arrested Development, Ozark etc), Sean Hayes (Will and Grace) and Will Arnett (Arrested Development). Each week, a host brings on a guest that the others are kept in the dark over. Guests include Robert Downey Jr, Will Ferrell, Jennifer Aniston, Tina Fey. There is gold within the R16 candour.

Best album I have been listening to: This changes every week. Mornings and coffee are great for Miles Davis - A Kind of Blue. Try "So What", the album's first track via Spotify. This is the album regarded by many as Davis's masterpiece.

Anyone fond of NZ's Flying Nun label will enjoy The Goon Sax, a Melbourne trio. Weird name, but serious musical DNA - Louis Forster is the son of Robert Forster, the co-founder of Aussie band Go-Betweens. Try out https://thegoonsax.bandcamp.com/track/the-chance

