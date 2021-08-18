Locked up in lockdown: Two women arrested over Waipawa burglaries

Two women have been arrested following a spate of burglaries around Waipawa. Photo / NZME

Two women have been arrested over a spate of burglaries at residential properties around Waipawa on Tuesday.

The burglaries were reported to have occurred during the day at residential addresses on Ireland Rd and Pourerere Rd in Waipawa.

Several stolen items have been recovered, including a home theatre system and a waterblaster, and were in the process of being returned to their rightful owners.

One woman, believed to have been visiting from Auckland, is due to appear before Hastings District Court on charges relating to the burglary and an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

A 46-year-old woman from Ōtāne was also arrested for receiving stolen items relating to the burglaries.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Waipukurau District Court at a later date.

A police spokesperson said the arrests were an excellent result from local staff and a great outcome for the victims involved.

"It's a win for us and for the community to be able to apprehend these people and put a halt to the offending so quickly.

"Central Hawke's Bay Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information that led to the identification of those involved."

Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the reported burglaries but work is continuing to locate further stolen property reported.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Ireland Rd and Pourerere Rd, Waipawa during the day on Tuesday and may have seen anything suspicious.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 210817/4660.