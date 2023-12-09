Manawatu Primary Schools Chess Champions 2023 From left manager Shane Story (left), Waiariki Hauiti (10), Isaac Chase-Hema (9), Te Kopiana Rautu-Collier (11), Boston-Jade Te Papa (10), Mark Noble (Manawatū Knights).

Fresh from competing in the National schools’ primary chess championships Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tamaki Nui a Rua school chess players battled on the boards with Totara College and St Joseph’s School.

Where it can start as a hobby. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was the idea of senior teacher at the kura Nick Vella who initiated chess into the school programme as a way of improving mathematic skills in 2009.

It has become very popular at the school – a favourite lunchtime activity and the tamariki have become pretty good – so good that in fact that in August a team of four won the Manawatū primary chess championships. This qualified them to compete in the nationals, held at St Kentigern College in Auckland.

Some matches were intense - Te Kura and St Joseph’s players strive for a checkmate. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Finding another teacher on the staff, Shane Story, who was also very keen on the game and another enthusiast, principal of Totara College Peter Ferrar, the plan was hatched to hold a first tournament between these schools and St Joseph’s School which agreed to host.

Senior chess players from Te Kura and Totara College deep in thought. Photo / Dave Murdoch

These intermediates gain a few tips from Totara principal Peter Ferrar before they start. Photo / Dave Murdoch

So 35 players from the three schools met and played a series of six half-hour rounds at junior, intermediate and senior levels.

The tournament, called Te Whai Kingi ki Taniwaka, was very successful and looks set to become a fixture in the local school’s calendar.

How did the kura team fare in Auckland? They found it a huge learning curve playing in a grade of 24 teams from all over New Zealand in conditions technologically very sophisticated but they finished 20th and returned very much smarter on strategy and process ready for next year.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.