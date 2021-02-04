Local leaders urge Hawke's Bay to use Covid app after recent community cases

Local leaders are urging Hawke's Bay residents to use the track and trace app following Northland and Auckland community cases. Photo / File

Local leaders are urging Hawke's Bay residents to let the recent Covid-19 community cases in Northland and Auckland act as a timely reminder to use the track and trace app in the region.

Following recent community cases in the North Island, the Regional Leadership Forum met to discuss the outbreak and begin to form regional strategies to deal with any resurgence in Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group chairman Rex Graham said leaders and residents must be proactive and organised to ensure that Hawke's Bay is ready to respond should further cases occur.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board chief executive Keriana Brooking said it is vital the local community take actions "to keep Hawke's Bay and New Zealand safe".

Brooking said "rapid and efficient" contact tracing is one of the most important tools to find and stamp out Covid-19 from the region.

"Please turn on Bluetooth in the NZ Covid Tracer app and scan QR codes wherever you go. You will receive instant notifications about possible exposure to COVID-19," she said.

"Also, you should wash and dry your hands often, and cough and sneeze into elbows.

"Stay home if you're unwell and get advice on whether you need a test from your GP or Healthline.

"If you are told to get a test, do so immediately and isolate yourself until you receive your result."

Graham said the forum, which represents the HBDHB, local councils, emergency services, iwi and government departments, is working collaboratively.

"The Regional Leadership forum has been supporting and guiding Covid-19 resurgence planning, to make sure we are fully prepared if there was to be a community outbreak here," he said.

The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group also cited "rumours and misinformation", urging the public to only share information from official sources including The Unite Against COVID-19 and Ministry of Health websites, as well as the Hawke's Bay District Health Board.