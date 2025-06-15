The award for Excellence in Collaborating for Results recognises achievements by local authorities working together with other government agencies, and could include programmes or projects from any area of local government activity that demonstrates a clear community benefit and offers an approach transferable to other local authorities.

“Stronger Together is the country’s first ‘Locally led Crown-and-council-funded’ approach to a voluntary buyout of homes in areas deemed too dangerous to live in following Cyclone Gabrielle,” a statement said.

“This was planned, implemented and completed within 14 months due to the close collaboration and timely decision-making by the affected councils: Napier City Council and Hastings District Council alongside their Crown partners, and enabled by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council[’s] rapid and rigorous land classification process.”

Judges were particularly impressed by the councils’ partnership, developing an “effective local solution to one of the most significant public policy challenges of the 21st century”.

“What’s truly remarkable is that this was achieved in the near complete absence of a national legislative framework,” the judges said. “The voluntary buyout programme is a masterclass in pragmatism and careful design, balancing community needs and concerns with a deep respect for individual home owners.”

“The approach stands out as one of the most transferable of all this year’s entries – a testament to local leadership, collaborative spirit, and innovative problem-solving."

The award won by Wairoa District Council was for programmes, projects or initiatives that demonstrate outstanding results through excellent community engagement or community empowerment, with a focus on projects over and above statutory requirements, again to be a model be transferable to other local authorities.

Wairoa Whakapiri was the council’s solution to the cutting of digital, power and transport links in the wake of the cyclone and was “a voice of truth-sharing information and how to access support. It has been inspirational by telling grassroots stories to uplift the community and support the recovery”.

Judges hailed it as a textbook example of exceptional communications in a disaster recovery situation.

“This initiative proved particularly impactful in communities that aren’t always easy to reach, even in the best of times,” they said.

“Wairoa District Council’s communication strategy serves as a powerful reminder that successful engagement during and after a natural disaster must go beyond simply informing. It must actively cultivate a collective community spirit and empower cohesive action. Wairoa Whakapiri achieved precisely this, becoming a vital lifeline. “

Newsletter editor Kate Standring said there had been 18 editions, all available on the council’s recovery website, and Mayor Craig Little said at the ceremony that it was great to see that community of the size of Wairoa could win the award in such a big field of entries.