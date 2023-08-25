Unio Goldsmith owner and jeweller Bruce Jackson says he will miss his clients and his friends, but he's looking forward to the next journey in his life. Photo / Warren Buckland

A jewel in the centre of Havelock North is preparing to take his sparkle to Whitianga.

Well, he’s not actually a jewel, but Bruce Jackson is considered by many to be a gem of the community.

After almost 20 years at Unio Goldsmith, he is packing up his workshop and belongings and moving with his partner to Whitianga.

“I’m really looking forward to this next phase of my life. I’m ready for semi-retirement, maybe a bit of travelling, and spending time with my partner,” Bruce said.

“I have loved my time in Hawke’s Bay. It’s such a special place, with four distinct and beautiful seasons - apart from the last year, that is.

“You really can’t beat a winter’s day in Hawke’s Bay.”

Bruce says he has been so lucky in his business.

“I have such a fantastic relationship with my customers. It’s not at all true what some people say about Havelock North women. They are lovely, warm people, as are the country folks from CHB. They all have hearts of gold.

“I feel blessed in so many ways. When I announced my retirement, I received an outpouring of kindness. It was quite touching. It’s helped that I have been lucky enough over the years to have had great jewellers working for me.

“I will miss the people and my friends, but it is time to move on. I think you live your life in 20-year blocks. The first 20 years are growing up and learning. I travelled for the next 20 years of my life. I’ve been back in New Zealand now for 22 years, and now it’s time for the next block of my life. It’s exciting to have another journey to look forward to. And as it happens, Whitanga doesn’t have a jeweller, so I won’t be hanging up my tools for good just yet.”

After two decades, Bruce Jackson, jeweller and owner of Unio Goldsmith in Havelock North, is packing up his workshop and moving to Whitianga. Photo / Warren Buckland

Bruce says the thing that drew him to his trade was perfection. “Initially I started an apprenticeship with my uncle, but then went off on my OE. In England, I got a job as a diamond-mounter with Graff Diamonds. A couple of young guys set up a company and took the overflow work. I started at the bottom with these guys and we worked all hours of the day. I was Johnny-no-mates at that stage, so it didn’t worry me.

“I worked for 15 years dealing with celebrities and the like - one piece I remember sold for $8 million. That was back in 1980, London. Such a different world. "

Bruce said New Zealand is a lot different when it comes to buying jewellery.

“If there’s a big anniversary coming up and the Kiwi bloke has to decide between a diamond ring or an outboard motor, the outboard motor wins every time and it is off to dinner instead.

“I really enjoy it when the farmers and their wives come in. I have a lot of CHB clients. The ladies head straight to the jewellery, chatting away. The men stand back with arms crossed, look up at the ceiling and say, ‘Nice lights, Bruce’.”

He says the highlight of his time at Unio was when “a guy came in a while ago. He was in his late 40s”.

“He asked me if I could make a ring from the gold of his parents’ rings for his partner. I asked him about a timeframe. He said he wasn’t sure about time as he had terminal cancer.

“I thought about it that night. He was one of those people that I just clicked with and thought, ‘He could be my friend’.

“So the next day, I asked him if he would like to come and help me make it. He came in over three days and did the base work. We talked about lots of stuff, including death and dying. It was so special, and a privilege to make the ring.”

Bruce says when he first started Uniom he was a bit worried about the sales side. “I was a jeweller, not a salesman, and when I voiced my concerns to my cousin, he said, ‘All my friends think you are charming, so just be yourself”, so I did that. Not that I think I’m charming,” he laughed.

He says he hasn’t made a fortune, but “I’m not a money-led person”.

Unio Goldsmith’s last day of business is September 15.

There’s a sale on until then, and Bruce says he intends to look after his loyal customers.

“Come and talk to me. I’d like to say a huge thank you to the community. It’s been a great ride.”