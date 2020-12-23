Local Focus: Santa sleighs it for 21 years

Santa Claus has been uniting neighbours for 21 years. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Santa Claus spends a lot of time in Hastings before Christmas.

It all started in 1955 when Santa made visits to Home Servicemen's Association members in their homes.

Hastings District Councillor Kevin Watkins drove Santa's truck, but the tradition faded in the 1970s.

"I've always carried the memory that when Santa visits somebody in their own home it just seems to mean so much more than people having to go to some specific place in the city or a shop or something like that," Watkins said.

Santa's home visits discontinued, with Watkins' Christmas efforts centred on floats for the Hastings Christmas Parade.

That tradition also discontinued, but 21 years ago Kevin and man-in-red Ross Sweatman built a beautiful big sleigh to visit just about every street in Hastings.

"Santa has a particularly well-equipped workshop."

The pair venture out twice a day, causing the Christmas spirit to become a neighbourhood phenomenon.

"It's just the joy when people see Santa has come to their patch. That he has come to their front gate, that he's waving in the street.

"It is just lovely to see people come out and acknowledge that."

Santa Claus says his real reindeer can't be used before Christmas because of New Zealand's biosecurity laws.

" We are not allowed to bring the real reindeer into New Zealand until Christmas Eve," he said.

"They are worried they might bring certain things with them, so the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said no.

"We are making do with pretend reindeer."

Their Christmas joy spreading relies on donations to pay for petrol.

Santa distributes sweets when donations allow - sometimes they run out.

So far they've clocked up 23,000km and there are no plans to stop.

"It is just such a wonderful happy time at Christmas."

