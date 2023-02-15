49 Samoan RSEs had to abandon their belongings after camp flooded.

An RSE workers’ camp in Fernhill, close to both the Ngaruroro and Tūtaekurī rivers, was quickly inundated with floodwaters yesterday. The men’s temporary cabins didn’t stand a chance.

Forty-nine workers, all from Samoa, evacuated in waist-deep floodwaters, but some decided to go back to the cabins for food.

“Every house had been damaged by the river,” said Tusi Kaisa.

“Some of the houses were being washed away and some of the houses were not sturdy. [With] some of the houses, the only thing that we could see was just the roofs of the houses.”

The attempt to rescue belongings and food was aborted and the men were eventually brought to safety by boat.

All 49 are staying in their church hall, where they have food and warm clothing.

“We’re all safe right now,” Kaisa said.

“We just want to let our families know not to be worried. We’re all fine here.

“We’ve got shelter, we got clothes and everything that we need.

“Everyone is safe.”

The men are glad to be safe.

“We just want to express our gratitude to all the communities here in this city and our pastor and his wife for their help and services.”

