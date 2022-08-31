Local Focus: Malcolm Dixon on Candidate Camera

Malcolm Dixon answers questions for his candidacy in the Hastings District Council elections.

Councillor Malcolm Dixon is defending his seat, representing Hastings-Havelock North, in the elections for Hastings District Council.

In this Local Focus video, the former principal of Frimley Primary School says the cost of living, especially housing, is his biggest concern for Hastings District.

Council could free up more land "and make certain that it's affordable for people to actually buy".

He says the council could free up affordable land and lobby central government to improve the lot of those on "struggle street".

He says he is delighted there are three council seats for the new Māori ward, but says there is a need for rules around the representation of urban and rural interests.