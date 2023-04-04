Eskdale School students dive into free water safety and swimming lessons at the Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre.

Many local facilities are offering activities outside the classroom for those unable to return to school due to damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We reached out to Eskdale School and offered these free swimming lessons, which they could use to fill up some of the curricular time, given that they can’t use the school,” said Greg Howie, commercial and partnerships manager of the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust (HBCFCT).

Eskdale School teacher Bryony Lovatt said it’s been a great experience for the students.

“Some students refused to get in the pool when we were back at school, and now they’re putting a lifejacket on and jumping off the side of a boat.

“We’ve had parents give us really good feedback about the programme, about how the children look forward to the swim sessions.”

Eight-year-old Nari Jones’ favourite part was learning some survival skills: “I like to go fishing with my dad, and now I know how to swim if there’s an emergency.”

Howie said six local schools are participating in the programme this term.

“We’ve done it in partnership with the Royston Health Trust, who have put in $400,000 for the first-year project,” he said.

“It’s seven lessons of swimming, and the last week is about water safety, where students get lifejackets on and then do the boating education,” said Harshi Dassanayake, HBCFCT swim school manager.

Dassanayake said there’s big demand for the swim lessons. “We’re doing our best to give everyone the opportunity, and we do have availability for term two. We’re also looking for instructors.”

6000 students, between the ages of 5 and 13, will benefit from the one-year programme, which teaches life-saving techniques.

Howie said water safety is a huge issue in New Zealand. “Every year we have such a high number of drownings, especially in places like Hawke’s Bay, which are surrounded by oceans and rivers.

“Our aim is to minimise the drowning risk for all Hawke’s Bay students and hopefully have it mandated for every schoolchild.”