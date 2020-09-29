Local Focus: Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidates on taxing the rich to feed the poor

Taxing the rich to alleviate family poverty is a good idea, but now is not the time, says Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP and Labour candidate Meka Whaitiri in this Local Focus video.

"It isn't a silver bullet," she says. "You actually need a suite of policies to deal with something this nation has never ever experienced - and that is the Coronavirus/Covid-19."

Green candidate Elizabeth Kerekere says dealing with poverty is not simple.

"There is no one simple quick fix that is going to change people's lives," she says.