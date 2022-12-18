The Skate park spreads over almost 1400 sqm and features more than 20 skate elements. Video / Jie Pang

Flaxmere’s brand new skatepark has opened, just in time for Christmas.

Te Pae Whīra o Pā Harakeke Flaxmere Skate Park took 18 months of construction and is a welcome addition to the local community.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst acknowledges it’s been a huge project for Hastings District Council.

“It’s the best skatepark in the district, which we’re very proud of,” she said.

At the opening on Saturday, Sarinah Hurford of skateboarding school ‘Wellness Riders’ took a group of children on their first adventure in the park.

“We ride together at this new skatepark to have fun,” she said. “To help support each other, to inspire each other. We love spending time outside, less time on digital devices, and [developing] more in-person friendships.”

The skatepark spreads over almost 1400 sq m and features more than 20 skate elements. Skateboarders of all age groups and abilities are encouraged to give it a go.

Veteran skateboarder Charles Mohi said Flaxmere Skate Park gave locals more choices for how they spend their time.

“I love skateboarding. I have been into it since I was a teenager. The best thing about skateboarding is that nobody except yourself can show you how to skate.”

The concept for the skatepark first came out of the Flaxmere Park Reserve Management Plan in 2009, but it took more than a decade to bring to fruition.

Richard Smith and his team led the design of the park, as well as other skateparks in Hawke’s Bay.

“We work with the local community to create the facility. We have a few flow bowls to accommodate learners and more advanced skaters, and also a bunch of street features that provide a different range for users.”

The cultural design for Te Pae Whīra was completed by mana whenua artists from the Iwi Toi Kahungunu Artists Collective.

For Te Pae Whīra, the collective interpreted a design brief by Te Waka o Māramatanga Kāhui Ako Rangatahi, schoolchildren from Pā Harakeke Flaxmere, Bridge Pa, Pakipaki and Waimārama.

Flaxmere ward councillor Henry Heke said the skatepark is a large investment.

“I believe around $1.4 million has gone into this park,” he said.

“Flaxmere is a community disconnected by an expressway. And now, 11,000 people living here can use this service instead of going to Hastings or Havelock North.”

“The kids can go out and play safely. We have our Kaitiaki services here that are part of our team of Hastings District Council, so all eyes will be looking out to ensure kids are in a safe place.”