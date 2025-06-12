With more than two decades on the council – including five terms as deputy mayor – and as the long-serving chief executive of the Wairoa Young Achievers Trust, Eaglesome-Karekare has helped shape some of the district’s most impactful community initiatives.

Her work has focused on youth development, local employment, housing and supporting whānau through both opportunity and adversity.

A proud wahine Māori of Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa descent, Eaglesome-Karekare was born and raised in Wairoa.

“Wairoa is my tūrangawaewae. I’ve spent my life working alongside our people through tough times and triumphs – and now, I’m stepping forward to serve in a new way.”

She said she had been in local government a long time and lots of people had been asking her when she was going to stand for mayor.

“I promised I would and now is the time to put my money where my mouth is.

“I’ve always believed in getting stuck in, not standing back. The chance to represent our district as mayor is not something I take lightly – it’s a responsibility I would carry with humility, and with a deep commitment to everyone who calls Wairoa home.”

She is only standing for mayor, meaning if she loses, she’s off the council.

Eaglesome-Karekare says while a mayor can make a difference in the community they need a like-minded council behind them.

“I get on with other people and respect their ideas.”

She said her stance on flood mitigation would not change.

“We need to protect our community and whānau and this council supports that.

“This election is about the future – about working together for a Wairoa that thrives, where our tamariki [children] and mokopuna [grandchildren] can see their dreams here at home. I believe in the strength of our people, and I’m ready to serve with open ears, an open heart, and clear direction.”

