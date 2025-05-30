He said his campaign would be built on a commitment to fostering stronger connections between the district’s vibrant urban centres and its vital rural communities, while proactively tackling the pressing financial challenges faced by all residents.

“Water security is one of the main issues facing CHB. Historically through my time at Federated Farmers, I have supported water storage. However, ratepayers have made it clear they don’t want to fund it. It has to stand on its own feet financially.”

The fourth-generation farmer says he aims to bring a fresh, unified perspective to the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.

“Our rural communities are the backbone of our district, contributing immensely to our economy and way of life,” Foley said.

“Equally, our urban towns are the heart of our services and growth. My vision is to ensure that every voice, whether from our bustling towns or our productive farmlands, is heard, valued, and actively participates in shaping our shared future. We are one Central Hawke’s Bay.”

He described himself as honest and genuine and “there for the people”.

“I don’t have all the answers but I’m keen to listen to the people. I want to be a responsive mayor rather than telling people what’s going to happen.”

