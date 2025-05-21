Advertisement
Local Elections 2025: Malcolm Dixon retires from Hastings council to focus on family

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Hastings district councillor Malcolm Dixon with his wife Jean with their grandchildren.

Hastings district councillor Malcolm Dixon says 12 years at the table is enough, and it’s time to retire.

“I’ve enjoyed my time on the council, but my grandchildren are growing up fast and I want to spend time with them and the rest of my family.”

He would like to see new faces around the table in 2025 - in the 50 to 60-year-old range with experience in finance, business and engineering.

“All the things council has to deal with, it’s a huge commitment and responsibility, and we need the best of the best around the governance table.”

Reopening Hastings’ Opera House and the council’s response after Cyclone Gabrielle were two highlights for the Hastings and Havelock North ward councillor.

“With the Opera House, the community told us they wanted the complex to be restored – and on reflection, we’re all lucky they did.

“What no one knew at the time was the side walls had no footings and the bricks were sitting on riverbed shingle, and the conduit covering the wiring in the Municipal Buildings had perished and needed to be replaced.”

Setbacks have included the Havelock North water crisis in 2016, which led to major investment in water infrastructure and triggered Government-led reform across New Zealand, as well as the impacts of Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“These events have all added to the council’s debt, but from adversity comes renewed energy and a stronger community,” Dixon said. “Our hands were forced to spend, but we are now ahead of other councils in the region, especially in water infrastructure.

“Much of this can be attributed to the hard work of council staff and strong governance, well led by Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.”

Dixon said he was fitted with a colostomy bag in 2016. “I have since moved more motions than anyone else around the table,” he said with a laugh.

“It has been a fascinating, informative, challenging and, above all, rewarding journey.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

