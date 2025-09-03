No matter who is voted in, Hastings District Council will have a vastly different look at the end of the election, with at least seven new elected councillors and a new mayor and deputy mayor.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst is stepping down, as is Deputy Mayor Tania Kerr.

Councillors Malcom Dixon and Ana Apatu, as well as Eileen Lawson, who resigned in May to focus on her health, are out.

And of the five candidates vying for the mayoralty, the three incumbent councillors – Wendy Schollum, Damon Harvey and Marcus Buddo – aren’t contesting a council seat, meaning it’s all or nothing for them.

In such a congested race, it’s hard to stand out from the crowd, so we asked them how they can do it?

Bernard Hickey said democracy was a great thing and it was good to see 16 willing candidates standing. They would need to be committed and challenge everything placed before them, he said.

“Having a good knowledge and a wealth of experience in governance and finance in both private and public office steads me well to meet the challenge as an elected councillor.”

Simon Nixon said he would rather not be voted back on council than be returned to his position by misleading voters with unrealistic promises.

“I always insist the official minutes of council meetings record my opposition to non-essential spending,” Nixon said.

Rizwaana Latiff said what set her apart was her years of frontline service and governance, including as a nurse and midwife.

“I have a unique combination of real-world compassion with deep policy and financial experience to deliver practical, community-focused decisions.”

Yvonne Lorkin said if standing out meant fighting hard for fairer rates, safer streets, better housing and less red tape for those working to grow our economy, then she’s the one who won’t back down.

“No spin, no waffle. Just energy, creativity and unstoppable pride in Hastings,” Lorkin said.

Steve Gibson, who’s running for mayor, said he stood out because he was the only candidate who had knocked on “more than 20,000 doors” and listened to what people want.

“I bring real commitment to cutting waste, keeping rates to inflation and focusing council back on core services,” Gibson said.

Rion Roben said he would focus on accountability and real leadership, not popularity.

“I front up when mistakes are made and surround myself with good people to get good results.”

Michael Fowler said he was known and trusted as a historian and chartered accountant to represent the community.

“I know the inner workings of pressing council issues and believe I am essential for competence and continuity.”

Gus Freeman said he stood out as a practical builder.

“I have worked hands-on in developments, giving me real insight into planning and building costs. My life experience means I know how to spot waste in council spending and identify savings, especially in environmental management and infrastructure.”

John Bennett said he would focus on positive outcomes.

“I’ll back our community by investing in local people, local projects and achieving real results.”

Kevin Watkins said when he was first elected, he committed to bringing his knowledge, experience and skillset for the benefit of the community and council.

“I have done that. I offer my experience, stability and safe hands to guide us through these challenging times.”

Jacqueline Supra said she was a new face with a strong business background.

“I’m unafraid to say no. Halt the waste, control the debt, and get back to basics; water, roads, stormwater first,” Supra said.

Another newcomer, Lucie-Jane McElwee, said while some councillor candidates had made general statements about rates, she had been clear.

“Fair rate rises equal the inflation rate. I’ve spent the last two months actively campaigning, talking to residents and delivering thousands of flyers so that voters know exactly where I stand on this and other issues.”

Nick Ratcliffe said he had a healthy balance of local and overseas perspectives and experience in a broad range of industries, from farming and construction to hospitality and publishing.

“I lead with my heart and I have the knowledge to back myself and my community.”

Sayeed Ahmed said he had lived in Hastings for more than 34 years. “I have served communities through social work with the Multicultural Association HB and as a trustee.”

He said he was the founder of the Hastings Mosque (HBBMMICT) and a life member of the Bangladesh Association of New Zealand Inc and has been honoured with a civic award for voluntary services.

Mayoral and council candidate Darren Wilson claimed the council was bankrupt.

“This madness needs to stop. It needs to be cleaned out and restarted, otherwise, it will continue to increase debt. Who does this? Who lets this happen? It belongs to the public, it can’t go on,” Wilson said.

Callum Ross said he was a true local and was raised in the foothills of the Kaweka Range.

“I have more than 20 years’ experience across some of our region’s core industries,” Ross said.

“I offer proven governance experience in policy, water and regional initiatives, backed by innovative business expertise that delivers results.”

Candidate Debbie Ward did not respond.

Key dates

September 9-22 2025 Voting documents delivered.

October 7 Last day for posting vote by mail. After this date, votes must be returned to councils’ secure ballot boxes.

October 11 at 12 noon Election day – voting closes midday.

October 11 from 12 noon Progress results.

October 16-22 Declaration of results.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.