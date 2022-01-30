Kirsty Daly and Stacey Nelson rehearse a scene for Dancing At Lughnasa at Napier's Little Theatre.

Napier Repertory Players, based at The Little Theatre, are delighted to be bringing Dancing At Lughnasa to their stage as this year's Art Deco production. Dancing at Lughnasa, by Brian Friel, one of Ireland's most important playwrights, was first performed at the Abby Theatre, in Dublin, in 1990, and won the 1991 Olivier Award in London.

The play is centred on the five Mundy sisters who live just outside the village of Ballebeg in Ireland. Also living with them is their elder brother, a Catholic priest who has recently been sent home from Uganda under mysterious circumstances. Michael, the son of the youngest sister, is the narrator and recounts his nostalgic memories of that summer of 1936, when he was 7, and his wayward father pays a visit.

Dancing at Lughnasa explores themes of Irish cultural identity, music, dancing and historical change. It also confronts the themes of Catholicism versus paganism, pleasure versus responsibility, and the tension between opposing forces: the world of duty, morality, and responsibility, and the escapist world of music, dance, and fantasy.

Director Mason Price has drawn together a highly talented group of actors to perform this challenging piece. Conversations amongst the five sisters living under the same roof is enthralling, emotional and funny, says Napier Repertory Players president Glenn Cook.

"With Deco dress highly recommended and held at the gorgeous Art Deco-era Little Theatre in Napier, Dancing At Lughnasa is being staged both during the festival weekend from February 17-20 and then again from February 23 to March 5, for those who may have missed out, or are looking to extend their festival experience."

Napier Repertory Theatre is operating as a Covid vaccine pass location. Seating capacity for this play has been reduced to allow social distancing.

Tickets can be booked through ITicket.co.nz, or in person at the Napier Municipal Theatre or I-Site Hastings or I-Site Havelock North. Check the Napier Repertory website www.napierrepertory.co.nz for details.