Little festival with big heart on in the ‘Stings

There's lots happening in Hastings this week as part of Fringe in the 'Stings.

There's lots happening in Hastings this week as part of Fringe in the 'Stings.

Fresh, bold, local and strollable, Fringe in the ‘Stings is the little festival of arts with a big heart, based in Hastings.

There’s something for everyone, from baroque to burlesque, puppetry to punk, comedy to cabaret, all at low low prices — meaning you can see a whole range of shows without breaking the bank!

Check out our free shows, on every day from Wednesday to Sunday, shaking up Hastings’ public spaces. Fringe Fables showcases local stories told by local storytellers - fun for the young and young at heart. Come get a poem written just for you as you wait with Poetry for the People.

Fits in a Gallery transforms the Atrium at Tribune with art from some of Hastings’ most splendiferous artists. Come and see theatre for rangatahi, by rangatahi with three free shows - Whakapono, Shadows of Pain and Missy Coulee: The Journey.

We kick off on Wednesday with the Hawke’s Bay Poetry Slam. Thursday has the free theatre for rangatahi and music from home and afar. Friday will be a comedy night with a stellar line-up of laughs. There’s also a range of music, from folk to rock to electronic beats. Saturday will have an array of theatre styles, including cabaret and drag; and music from Motown to metal. On Sunday, see the festival out with quirky original music before celebrating with our Fringe Flameout, an inferno of fun.

Open your mind and get ready to have some fun with Fringe in the ‘Stings’ diverse quirky performances.