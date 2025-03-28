Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Little Black Dress set to fashion race record: John Jenkins

nzme
9 mins to read

Little Black Dress has her ears pricked as she strides to the finish line well clear of her rivals in an impressive debut win over 1200m at Pukekohe on Friday of last week.

Little Black Dress has her ears pricked as she strides to the finish line well clear of her rivals in an impressive debut win over 1200m at Pukekohe on Friday of last week.

Opinion

John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay

OPINION

Dannevirke racehorse owner Dean Shuker has enjoyed many highs on the racetrack through the deeds of multiple stakes-winning mare Atishu and he now has shares in another potential star in Little Black Dress.

Shuker owns a 5% share

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today