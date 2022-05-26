Porsches on display at the Sound Shell, Napier.

Around 100 members and 50 Porsches will rev into Napier for the Porsche Club New Zealand's annual conference this Queen's Birthday weekend.

The vehicles will be arranged for a public display at the Napier Sound Shell from 9.30am to 10.30am before leaving in convoy down Marine Parade, for a scenic run to Meeanee.

"The display will show vehicles ranging from 1940s classic Porsche 356s through to the modern day Porsche 911s and all the various models in between," says Porsche club member Dan Reeves.

Members of the public are invited to come down and see the vehicles on display prior to them leaving in convoy along Marine Parade at 10.30am. Admission is free.