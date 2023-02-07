Robert Hickey was a long-standing servant of theatre in Hawke's Bay and Wellington. Photo / Hayley Munro

Robert Hickey was a long-standing servant of theatre in Hawke's Bay and Wellington. Photo / Hayley Munro

A well-known Napier actor and director who “lit up the stage” has died just weeks away from an Art Deco Festival production he was set to play a lead role in.

Robert Hickey, who held a doctorate in theatre, formerly worked as a professional actor, and was a well-known member of the theatre community both in Hawke’s Bay and Wellington died on Saturday.

He was in his late 50s.

Hickey was preparing to star in the production Glorious! at Napier’s Little Theatre - opening at the Art Deco Festival later this month.

Director Anne Corney said the entire cast had gathered on Monday to “share our thoughts and memories of Rob” and he would be sorely missed.

“He is loved by so many people in the theatre community and personally he was a very dear friend,” she said.

“He was so extremely talented you did not need to really direct him, he moved instinctively to where he should be on stage.”

Corney said he simply “lit up the stage” and was a mentor to many.

Hickey (right) rehearsing for the upcoming show Glorious! Photo / Supplied

She said, after much discussion, the cast and crew had decided to go ahead with the production and dedicate it to Hickey.

“We are dedicating the production to him and in particular the final performance [on Friday, March 3]. Rob’s family are attending on that night.”

One key cast member had withdrawn from the production due to Hickey’s death and Corney said the decision to go ahead with the show was not made lightly.

Hickey, who had battled cancer in recent years, has directed and acted in productions for all of Hawke’s Bay’s theatre companies including the Napier Operatic Society and Theatre Hawke’s Bay. He also has close ties with theatre companies in Wellington.

Napier Operatic Society and The Wellington Footlights Society have both shared tributes to Hickey on social media.

“Rob was a brilliant actor and a fantastic director,” one tribute read.

“He was sweet, witty, naughty, kind, and intelligent.

“He knew how to get the best performance out of his actors and he constantly had the audience eating out of the palm of his hand.”

Hickey was due to perform in the role of St Clair Bayfield, the partner of main Glorious’s main character Florence Foster Jenkins, in the production.

Glenn Cook is stepping into the role to replace him.

WHERE TO SEEK HELP:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or free text 234

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666.