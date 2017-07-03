British and Irish Lions tourist Luke McGahren, from Dublin, with his Napier hosts Soggy Rogers and Richard Frings, from Westshore in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Irishman Lucas McGahren found himself in bed with the opposition on Sunday night thanks to "needling" Napier hosts.

The travelling British and Irish Lions fan found his Napier host's bedroom decor was a bit on the dark side with an All Black bedspread and matching pillows.

A picture of his predicament was posted to the Unofficial: British & Irish Lions 2017 Tour To New Zealand Facebook page, which prompted the question: Did he sleep well?

"Wonder if he had sweet dreams or nightmares?" a post on the Facebook page asked.

"Woke up safe and sound after a great sleep," he replied.

"Ready to explore Napier with my hosts now today."

The Irish teacher and former open-side flanker found his accommodation through the Adopt a Lions Fan 2017 Facebook page, where he spied an offer from Westshore residents Soggy and Richard Rogers.

"They are heroes of the area."

He said Saturday's victory over the All Blacks took any sting out of the bedspread prank and his gracious hosts - easy to spot with national flags adorning their house opposite Hawke's Bay Airport - took him and other travelling fans on a tour of local sights.

Host Richard Frings said he was enjoying the company of five touring fans in total, as well as the banter.

"You have to needle a little bit now and then," he said.

While enjoying Saturday's victory he said the third test at Eden Park this coming weekend "could be a different story".

The Irishman travels by bus to Taupo today where his host, Mark Wakefield, said: "We won't put you through that Lucas!"

His Rotorua host, John Wilkinson, shared a similar sentiment.

"We wont put ya through that either Lucas!"

Adopt a Lions Fan was set up by West Coast resident rugby fan Adam Gilshnan when he heard many travelling fans were struggling to find affordable accommodation, asking Kiwis to open their homes and caravans for free.