Lions Club Zone 2 Speech Competition to be held at the Blyth Performing Arts Centre, Iona College, Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

A group of 10 Hastings and Napier youth ranging from 16 to 21 years old will have a chance to show off their speaking skills to the public.

The young public speakers will gather for the Lions Club Zone 2 Speech Makers Competition in hopes of making one of five qualifying spots for the district speech competition.

Lions club zone chairwoman Fay Nugent said because of Covid this competition could be the first time some of the speakers have spoken in front of people other than their school peers.

The students will present their five to six-minute prepared speech on their chosen topic and then an impromptu speech on a topic given to them minutes before they perform it.

Nugent said this Lions competition "will look good on the kids' future CVs and do wonders for their confidence".

"This shows the community that youth aren't all bad; these gifted students have put their names forwarded and are getting involved," she said.

Three independent judges, two timekeepers and one person to look after all contestants have been arranged for the night.

All officials involved have no affiliations with any of the competing schools.

Five contestants will be chosen to go forward to the district final in Masterton on June 18.

Winners go to the national final in Palmerston North on August 13.

The Lions Club Zone 2 Speech Makers Competition will be held at the Blyth Performing Arts Centre, Iona College, Havelock North, on May 17 starting at 6pm.

All are welcome to attend and support the young speakers, a gold coin entry fee will help cover expenses.