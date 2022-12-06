It's time to get the Christmas shopping done — as quickly as possible. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

People keep asking me if I have finished my Christmas shopping.

No I haven’t, no I haven’t, no I haven’t.

I have got a few things tucked away in a wardrobe that I have collected over the year but I’m nowhere near done and quite frankly, this year I just don’t know where to start.

The shops are getting busier and busier, the days are flying past, and I have broken so many promises to myself about “doing my shopping this weekend”.

The weekend comes and instead I watch grandchildren dancing at their end-of-year recital at the Napier Municipal Theatre and other grandchildren riding at a Jollykana. Much nicer.

However, time is ticking by fast so this weekend Mr Neat and I are going shopping. That’s going to be so much fun.

Mr Neat just loves everything to do with shopping, especially at this time of the year. The crowds, the heat, the fact that he has to bring his wallet with him.

He will be looking at this and that and exclaiming at how pretty the little dresses are, he won’t mind at all when I get sidetracked and start trying on shoes, or ask him what he thinks of these pink wine glasses. He’ll push the trolley around with a big smile on his face.

Oops, I’ve just woken up. I was dreaming.

The reality is going shopping is one of Mr Neat’s least favourite things to do and if he could, he would send me with his list to do it all.

He won’t push the trolley, he won’t look at dresses and if I pick up any kind of glassware he would say “You don’t need those, you have a cupboard full of them”. If I get sidetracked, the big sigh comes out.

But I have a plan this year. I’ll make a list, stick to it, and be in and out before the rot sets it.

All jokes aside, it can be stressful at this time of the year.

It’s easy to blow the budget and tell yourself you will sort it out in the new year. Trouble is, sorting out later is getting harder and harder.

One good thing about getting older is that you care way less about possessions. Well, I do anyway.

I don’t need things to make me happy.

What makes me happy is spending time with family and friends, sharing nice food and drink — oh and Jack (the horse), he makes me happy. Actually, he could do with some more rugs, bridles, halters, brushes. Joking — he’s happy with hay.

In fact, there are many people out there who will be happy just to put some nice food on the table on Christmas Day and give their children a small gift.

Remember our Christmas Cheer Appeal. We are collecting food for the Hawke’s Bay food banks and gifts for the Napier and Hasting councils’ Christmas Cheer Appeal.

Every little bit helps.

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke’s Bay Today.