It also made me think about how differently people react when behind the wheel.

I was at an intersection waiting to turn right.

I was clear on my left and the oncoming car on my right was indicating to go around the corner I was sitting at and was slowing down. So I looked left again and pulled out.

The next minute, the driver on my right was inches from me with their hand on the horn. I admit to a screech of road rage as I screamed “YOU HAD YOUR INDICATOR ON”.

They couldn’t hear me but I’m pretty sure they saw my shocked face.

Maybe they were going to pull over after the intersection or maybe they didn’t realise their indicator was on.

My reaction was from fright really. But it brought back a memory. I have often thought of this incident over the years.

It was during a very stressful time in my life. I was outside a shop when I got a phone call that really upset me. I was blubbering and all I wanted to do was go home.

I came to an intersection and just did not see the oncoming car and pulled out. It was so close and the driver did an amazing job of missing me. Luckily nothing was coming the other way.

The driver pulled over and so did I. I got out of my car just as a young man got out of his. I was still crying and apologising, saying I had just had some bad news.

He walked towards me and without a word put his arms around me. That made me blubber even more. It was one of the best hugs I have had in my life.

Instead of reacting with rage to a fright, as I did, he reacted with empathy and kindness.

I wish I had asked him for his name. I can’t recall now if he even spoke. He didn’t really need to. So I’ve learned two things: Don’t ever pull out when a car is indicating to turn until you see it actually turning and turn down the rage reaction. It helps nothing and no one.

One last thing about being on the road: Please people, don’t think you are being a good person for pulling over before answering the phone if you can’t find a safe place to do it.

Parking up on the side of a rural road with half your car still on the road is not a safe place.

Just let your phone ring. It’s okay to miss a phone call.

Remember the days when you couldn’t take your phone with you and were oblivious to it ringing off the hook at home?

Sometimes silence certainly is golden.