Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Frightening road incident brings back memories - Linda Hall

By Linda Hall
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Don’t ever pull out when a car is indicating to turn until you see it turning and turn down the rage reaction, writes Linda Hall. Photo / 123rf

Don’t ever pull out when a car is indicating to turn until you see it turning and turn down the rage reaction, writes Linda Hall. Photo / 123rf

Linda Hall is a horse-riding lifestyler who worked for Hawke’s Bay Today for 31 years and now pens a fortnightly column. She lives in semi-rural Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

I’m on the road again ... well

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today