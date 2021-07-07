Lights, music and kai at Woodville's first Matariki

The children coloured their stars.

Pic 2: BTG120721WM2 Caption: They boogied.

Pic 3: BTG120721WM3 Caption: They admired the coloured lights.

Pic 4: BTG120721WM4 Caption: They were entertained by the Wharetiti Maori Group.

Pic 5: BTG120721WM5 Caption: They had delicious kai.

By Vicky Tomlinson

The Woodville Sports Stadium was warm and aglow on the chilly evening of Sunday, July 4, for the community's first Matariki and Mid-Winter Light Festival.

There was a brilliant turnout, particularly of families, with lots of children getting to enjoy activities such as colouring in their own stars, completing Matariki activity books, and face painting. The glow sticks were a big hit.

Everyone enjoyed tasty kai supplied by local business Bluebell Food-truck and a fantastic mix of waiata and haka from our local kapa haka group Wharetiti Māori Culture Group.

It was great seeing everyone come out to mark Matariki and share in a fun community time. Planning will be kicking off shortly for the 2022 event.