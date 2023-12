A spaceman floats in a most peculiar way over the entry walkway at the Fiesta of Lights. Photo / Connull Lang

A spaceman floats in a most peculiar way over the entry walkway at the Fiesta of Lights. Photo / Connull Lang

A line-up of talented performers entertained the crowds on a beautiful Hawke’s Bay summer afternoon at the Carols in Cornwall Park event on Saturday.

Āio Byrne, 5, from Waipawa, chasing bubbles while waiting for the start of Carols in Cornwall. Photo / Connull Lang

Later that evening, people enjoyed the amazing Fiesta of Lights at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings. The festival is celebrating 25 years of entertaining visitors.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang was at both events to capture the Christmas spirit.

Georgie Cole singing on stage at Cornwall Park. Photo / Connull Lang.

Crowds enjoyed the beautiful weather while watching the annual Carols in Cornwall Park on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Connull Lang

Sephira, 7, and Aria Curtis, 4, of Napier enjoying the lights.